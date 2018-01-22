BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say a 28-year-old father and his two children died in an early morning fire in Cumberland County, New Jersey.
Officials responded the to the two-story blaze around 2 a.m. Monday, along the unit block of Park Avenue in Bridgeton.
The fire claimed the lives of a father and his five-year-old son and six-year-old daughter, according to authorities.
Three others were on the second floor of the residence, where officials suspect the fire started.
A 26-year-old woman and her 10-month-old son are receiving treatment at Crozier-Chester Medical Center and St. Christopher’s Hospital in Pennsylvania respectively. A 33-year-old man, who reportedly is a relative of the mother and child, was transported to Inspira Hospital in Vineland for observation.
Officials say a 27-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter resided on the first floor apartment but made it out safely.
The fire remains under investigation.