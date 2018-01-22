SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Bridgeton Police, Local TV

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say a 28-year-old father and his two children died in an early morning fire in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

Officials responded the to the two-story blaze around 2 a.m. Monday, along the unit block of Park Avenue in Bridgeton.

The fire claimed the lives of a father and his five-year-old son and six-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

Three others were on the second floor of the residence, where officials suspect the fire started.

A 26-year-old woman and her 10-month-old son are receiving treatment at Crozier-Chester Medical Center and St. Christopher’s Hospital in Pennsylvania respectively. A 33-year-old man, who reportedly is a relative of the mother and child, was transported to Inspira Hospital in Vineland for observation.

Officials say a 27-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter resided on the first floor apartment but made it out safely.

The fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch