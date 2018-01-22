PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — January is a very special month for many reasons. It’s the start of a new year, of course, but this year it is particularly special in the eyes of astrologers.

Whether you follow astrology or astronomy, it’s hard to miss a bright, new moon in they sky, and January 2018 offers a special new moon for those looking up, according to world renown astrologer, Susan Miller.

“We just had a new moon where six heavenly bodies lined up in a row in Capricorn,” Miller said.

A new moon is the phase of the moon when it is in conjunction with the sun and invisible from earth or may appear as a slender crescent to the naked eye. But astrologically, Miller says, the lunar phase surrounds all signs with lots of cosmic energy that can lead to financial benefits.

“Capricorn is a big money sign,” she said. “So it’s time to see your accountant and talk to your financial advisor to see how your portfolio is doing.”

Miller suggests everyone can benefit from this new moon whether you are looking to appreciate this rare lunar splendor or simply looking up in the hopes of moving up to a new financial bracket. Either way the lunar event will have effects far into the new year.

“All new moons are operative for a full year,” Miller explained.