PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was arrested Sunday during an Eagles tailgate after he allegedly hit a Pennsylvania State Police Corporal and his horse.
It happened outside the Lincoln Financial Field in the 1000 block of Pattison Avenue, just after 3 p.m.
Authorities say a Pennsylvania State Police Corporal was attempting to disperse the crowd in lot M5 when a man, Andrew Tornetta, refused to leave.
The Corporal began to escort him away from the crowd, but he allegedly became combative and struck the officer’s horse, twice. He allegedly then hit the Corporal in the face.
Tornetta was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.