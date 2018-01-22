SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Celebrities were out in full force at last night’s NFC Championship game. Most were celebrating the Eagles victory.  Checkout their social media posts:

Pink, who’s singing the national anthem at the game this year was thrilled to see the birds win:

Last night proved it is ‘Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ for Kaitlin Olson:

Mike Trout, who was at maybe every game this season is pumped:

And Ryan Howard said it’s their time:

 

Sylvester Stallone predicted the win at kick-off:

Josh Duhamel was not as happy in Philly:

