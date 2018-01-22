PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Celebrities were out in full force at last night’s NFC Championship game. Most were celebrating the Eagles victory. Checkout their social media posts:

Pink, who’s singing the national anthem at the game this year was thrilled to see the birds win:

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

Last night proved it is ‘Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ for Kaitlin Olson:

Mike Trout, who was at maybe every game this season is pumped:

Super Bowl !!! Lets gooooooo!!!!!#FlyEaglesFly — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 22, 2018

And Ryan Howard said it’s their time:

Sylvester Stallone predicted the win at kick-off:

Birds of a feather fly together and we are going to soar this weekend! Go Eagles!!! https://t.co/f1v4EMGMR4 — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) January 21, 2018

Josh Duhamel was not as happy in Philly: