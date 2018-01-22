PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Celebrities were out in full force at last night’s NFC Championship game. Most were celebrating the Eagles victory. Checkout their social media posts:
Pink, who’s singing the national anthem at the game this year was thrilled to see the birds win:
Last night proved it is ‘Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ for Kaitlin Olson:
Mike Trout, who was at maybe every game this season is pumped:
And Ryan Howard said it’s their time:
Sylvester Stallone predicted the win at kick-off:
Josh Duhamel was not as happy in Philly: