PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after an armed robbery leaves a woman shot in the Frankford section of the city.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday inside of the Tasty Donuts along the 1500 block of Pratt Street.
Police say during an armed robbery a 40-year-old woman was shot once in the chest.
The victim was then transported to Aria-Jefferson Health Torresdale, but her condition is unknown at this time.
Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time, and a weapon has not been recovered.