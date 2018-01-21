Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Crime, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after an armed robbery leaves a woman shot in the Frankford section of the city.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday inside of the Tasty Donuts along the 1500 block of Pratt Street.

Police say during an armed robbery a 40-year-old woman was shot once in the chest.

ALSO READ: New Jersey State Police Searching For Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

The victim was then transported to Aria-Jefferson Health Torresdale, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time, and a weapon has not been recovered.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch