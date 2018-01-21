PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Rocky” and local heroes Mike Trout and Ryan Howard share their love and support for the Philadelphia Eagles as the Birds play in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.
Slyvester Stallone posted an Instagram video, which says: “Birds of a feather fly together and we are going to soar this weekend! Go Eagles!!!”
Baseball superstar Mike Trout tweeted his support with a war cry: “Letsssssss goooooooo !!!!!!#FlyEaglesFly”
With a win, the Eagles will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the very team that beat them in the last Super Bowl the Eagles played.