PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Eagles heading into Sunday’s NFC Championship Game as underdogs, the team might need all the help it can get. It appears one parish in Delaware County is looking toward a higher power to be the so-called “12th man.”
During mass at St. Rose of Lima Eddystone on Saturday, Deacon Anthony Dilenno wore the dog mask made popular by Eagles players Chris Long and Lane Johnson after the team’s playoff victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The underdog role has become a rallying cry among Eagles players and their fans. The masks have been flying off store shelves and it’s expected that thousands of fans attending the game at the Linc will be wearing them.
The Eagles have not been to the Super Bowl since 2005. Perhaps a little bit of praying will go a long way in helping this group of birds soar to Minneapolis for this year’s big game.