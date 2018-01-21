PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Government shutdown has dampened the plans of tourists visiting Philadelphia who want an up close look at some places in Independence National Historical Park.
Victoria and her boyfriend Andrew took a weekend road trip from Long Island to Philadelphia to see family and visit some of the city’s historical sights.
But the government shutdown means they can’t get an intimate look at the Liberty Bell or take a tour of Constitution Hall, things they really wanted to do.
“I am so bummed, seriously. I’ve been looking forward to coming here visiting. I am so disappointed to hear that I can’t see the Liberty Bell,” said Victoria.
She says she hopes Republicans, Democrats, and the President can put their egos aside and let cooler heads prevail so that things can get back up and running.
“Government shutdowns, I understand that it happens but I hope that they work together and get these issues resolved. Let us see our history,” she said.
Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty have also been closed by the government shutdown. Some other national parks remain open.