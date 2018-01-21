By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Jumanji remains welcome in the box-office jungle.

The family film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, starring Dwayne Johnson, made it three January weekends in a row on top, earning an estimated $20 million for another first-place finish.

The runner-up was the debuting military drama, 12 Strong, with Chris Hemsworth. It took in $17 million.

In third place was the new action thriller, Den of Thieves, with a total of $15 million.

And rounding out the top five were two holdovers: director Steven Spielberg’s journalism drama, The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, with $12 million, and the musical drama, The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, with $11 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, as well as those of a year ago.

