PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Game day has arrived. The Philadelphia Eagles are playing for a shot at Super Bowl LII. Parking lots weren’t scheduled to open up until 11:30 Sunday morning, but that didn’t stop diehard fans from lining up bright (or dark) and early.

There are Eagles fans, and then there are fans like Gregg Matza from the Northeast Philadelphia, who takes it to the next level.

“I’m the first one here because I couldn’t sleep. I’m too excited for this game,” Matza said. “I jumped up at 3 o’clock in the morning and the first thing I thought of was Eagles football. So, I gassed up, iced up, left my house. Five o’clock exactly I did a video of the Linc. I’m here and I’m not leaving.”

The parking lots don’t open until 11:30 but Gregg Matza from the Northeast couldn’t sleep. He’s the first fan waiting outside the Linc. “I jumped up at 3 o’clock in the morning and the first thing I thought of was Eagles football.” Live reports this AM on @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/7l65Hhrmtg — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) January 21, 2018

He also gave a shout-out to his wife Kathy who isn’t too happy that he left the house in the middle of the night.

“She’s mad. She’s like you’re nuts going down this early, and I said I couldn’t sleep. So it is what it is,” Matza said. “But then she texted me ‘be safe’ when I was on I-95.”

And with that sort of blessing he was ready for a great time and an even bigger celebration later that night.

“Everyone is gonna be happy in Philly tonight,” he said. “I guarantee it.”

A few hours later, Marcus from Penns Grove, New Jersey parked right behind Matza.

“I get here, I’m the second one in line,” Marcus said. “I’ve got my cones out, got my spots ready. We’ve got 75 people coming.”

Marcus went into the parking lot and used those orange cones to block off a bunch of spaces for his massive tailgate.

As for a prediction; he says you can take his to the bank.

“No doubt about it. We’re gonna win it. We’re going to the Super Bowl. We’re gonna win the Super Bowl,” he said. “This is Philly’s year! We’re gonna do it.”