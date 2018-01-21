PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles starting linebacker Dannell Ellerbe is inactive for Sunday’s NFC championship game against Minnesota because of a hamstring injury.
Ellerbe was Philadelphia’s third middle linebacker after Jordan Hicks and then backup Joe Walker sustained season-ending injuries. Najee Goode will likely take his spot in the lineup.
Other inactive players for Philadelphia: RB Wendell Smallwood, OT Will Beatty, WR Marcus Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, DE Steven Means and DT Elijah Qualls.
Inactive players for Minnesota: QB Teddy Bridgewater, QB Kyle Sloter, RB Mack Brown, G Danny Isidora, C Cornelius Edison, DE Tashawn Bower and DT Shamar Stephen (knee).
