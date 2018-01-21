Filed Under:Eagles 2107, Minnesota Vikings, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles starting linebacker Dannell Ellerbe is inactive for Sunday’s NFC championship game against Minnesota because of a hamstring injury.

Ellerbe was Philadelphia’s third middle linebacker after Jordan Hicks and then backup Joe Walker sustained season-ending injuries. Najee Goode will likely take his spot in the lineup.

Other inactive players for Philadelphia: RB Wendell Smallwood, OT Will Beatty, WR Marcus Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, DE Steven Means and DT Elijah Qualls.

Inactive players for Minnesota: QB Teddy Bridgewater, QB Kyle Sloter, RB Mack Brown, G Danny Isidora, C Cornelius Edison, DE Tashawn Bower and DT Shamar Stephen (knee).

