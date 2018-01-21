PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident shut down all lanes along southbound I-95 in South Philadelphia for several hours Sunday morning.
It happened around 5 a.m. near the Broad Street exit.
Authorities say at least two people were taken to Hahnemann Hospital, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.
The crash forced the closure of all lanes in the southbound direction for nearly five hours.
All traffic was being detoured off the highway at Broad Street.
The cause of crash is under investigation.