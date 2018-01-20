PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is less than 24 hours away until the NFC championship game, and Minnesota Vikings players and fans of the are arriving in Philadelphia.

A crowd Vikings fans welcomed players and team staff as they checked into a Center City hotel Saturday.

“I think the Vikings have the advantage,” said Mark Butterline. “I think we have the better defense.”

“I think it’s going to be a tough battle between one and two seeds, and we are hoping that the purple will come on top,” Bill Overbaugh added.

With the NFC Championship on the line, and a trip to the Super bowl, Vikings fans are quick to predict a Minnesota win at the Linc Sunday.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a big game for both teams, but it’s our year,” said Kevin Richardson. “We waited a long time.”

Alongside Vikings fans, at their team’s hotel, a few Eagles fans stopped by to let them know they came for nothing.

“They came a long way to lose! You took the trip for nothing,” one fan said.

In true Eagles fashion birds’ fans let everyone wearing purple know — this city bleeds green.

“E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!”