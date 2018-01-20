TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A host of bills from Planned Parenthood funding to a higher minimum wage appear to be on the runway to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.
But many details have yet to be worked out.
Murphy hasn’t been in the job for a week yet, but he’s already promised he’ll sign legislation that Christie vetoed.
Among the changes are funding for Planned Parenthood, which Democrats added and Christie stripped annually in the budget, a hike in the minimum wage to $15 an hour from $8.60 and a requirement that employers pay workers sick leave.
It’s a Democratic wish list that previously passed the Legislature, though on some of the issues Democrats disagree. Possible stumbling blocks include how quickly to reach the $15 wage and whether to exempt some sectors of the economy.
