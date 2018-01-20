MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s new first lady says she was a victim of sexual violence while attending college.
Tammy Murphy told her story Saturday while speaking at a Women’s march rally in Morristown. She had been introduced there by her husband, Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, was sworn into office Tuesday.
Tammy Murphy said the attack occurred while she was a sophomore at the University of Virginia. Murphy said she was walking along a path when a man grabbed her and pulled her into the bushes.
The man tried to take her clothes off and attempted to put a crab apple in her mouth to silence her. But she bit his hand and fled half-dressed to a nearby fraternity house where students called police.
The rally was among dozens being staged nationwide Saturday.
