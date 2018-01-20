TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Motorists continue to see slightly higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.61, which is up 2 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.42 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.54, up 2 cents from last week. That’s also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.33.
Analysts say the rising pump prices are due to increased demand for gas and the recent rise in crude oil prices.
