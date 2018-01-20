BREAKING: US Government Shuts Down; Dems, GOP Blame Each Other
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Happy Birthday to Nick Foles, who turns 29 today — Saturday, January 20th 2018.

Tomorrow, Foles and the Eagles will host the Vikings in the NFC Championship game.

Here are 5 things you may not know about Foles to celebrate his birthday.

 

5. His middle name is Edward

 

Nick “Ed” Foles.

4. He graduated from the same high school as Drew Brees

 

460685579 Happy 29th Birthday Nick Foles!

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints after their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 4, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 26 – 24. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Foles graduated in 2007 from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, same as Brees. Brees beat Foles in his first playoff game in 2014.

3. Foles attended Michigan State for one year

 

And then transferred to Arizona. Maybe that’s why Ike Reese loves Nicky Six?

2. Foles graduated with a degree in communications

 

We all we got, we all we need. 🙌

A post shared by @ sportsradio94wip on

Maybe that’s why he always has the best answers.

1. Foles has the highest postseason completion percentage in NFL history…

 

…among QB’s who have thrown at least 50 postseason passes. That stat is per Reuben Frank. Foles’ postseason completion percentage is 73.0 percent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch