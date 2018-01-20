PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Happy Birthday to Nick Foles, who turns 29 today — Saturday, January 20th 2018.
Tomorrow, Foles and the Eagles will host the Vikings in the NFC Championship game.
Here are 5 things you may not know about Foles to celebrate his birthday.
5. His middle name is Edward
Nick “Ed” Foles.
4. He graduated from the same high school as Drew Brees
Foles graduated in 2007 from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, same as Brees. Brees beat Foles in his first playoff game in 2014.
3. Foles attended Michigan State for one year
And then transferred to Arizona. Maybe that’s why Ike Reese loves Nicky Six?
2. Foles graduated with a degree in communications
Maybe that’s why he always has the best answers.
1. Foles has the highest postseason completion percentage in NFL history…
…among QB’s who have thrown at least 50 postseason passes. That stat is per Reuben Frank. Foles’ postseason completion percentage is 73.0 percent.