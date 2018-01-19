PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Amanda Bowman’s now viral Facebook video is moving folks around the globe. The Utah mom posted this clip of her daughter Lydia playing guitar and singing ‘You are my sunshine’ to her younger brother, Bo.
Baby Bo, who has Down Syndrome, is clearly enjoying the song as he’s seen swaying to it and giving his sister a sincere look.
Bowman posted the video to say it’s proof music therapy works:
My daughter Lydia was watching Bo while I was in the shower. Came out to this. If she didn’t have a guitar I don’t know if she would know how to babysit him. This is her go to. It’s proof that music therapy works. Bo is 25 months old and has a 12 word vocabulary. Every word he has learned has been through music and singing.