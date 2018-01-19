PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The family of Tom Petty says the rocker died of an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications.
On Friday, Petty’s family said Tom suffered from many serious ailments, including most recently, a broken hip.
“On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication,” said the family in a statement posted to Facebook.
Petty, 66, died on October 1, 2017 after he was found unconscious in his Malibu home.
Petty’s family says they recognize the medical examiner’s report will spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis.
“As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications,” the statement read.
