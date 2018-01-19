Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Forget covering your mouth when you sneeze or holding your breath when someone coughs in your aisle at the grocery store, a new study from the University of Maryland says we may pass the flu on just by breathing.

It  used to be said that exposure to droplets from coughs and sneezes were the culprit, but the study found flu cases ‘contaminated the air around them with infectious virus just by breathing and without coughing or sneezing’ according to Dr. Milton , M.D., MPH,  University of Maryland and lead researcher on the study.

The researchers say this information can help improve public health interventions to control and reduce the impact of spreading the flu going forward. They also suggest this is even more reason to stay home and away from public locations to prevent spreading illness.

 

  1. Michael J. McFadden says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:01 am

    This actually isn’t something all that new. I wrote a very short short-story about this sort of thing about 15 years ago as an end-cap for a book on smoking bans. The story is called “Breathers” and you can read it freely online at:

    https://michaeljmcfadden.quora.com/Breathers-1

    It’s basically a dystopian look at where we’re heading when we allow extremists to continually limit our freedoms based on things like fearing the germs of people breathing in our work and play spaces. Think about it: how far are we from hearing proclamations like “As a human being, I have a right to germ-free air while I am working to feed my children!” along with demands that stores, restaurants, banks, bars, and social services sequester customers and clients beyond germproofed-air-barrier floor to ceiling Plexiglas shielding.

    The Ant6ismokers have opened the door to this sort of craziness, and, like Pandora’s Box, it’s going to be difficult to nail it back shut.

    – MJM

