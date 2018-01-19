Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Sex Trafficking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are warning the public about the possibility of sex trafficking during the NFC Championship game weekend in and around the Philadelphia area.

“We need members of the public to help law enforcement identify predators and victims of sex trafficking, especially this weekend,” said United States Attorney Louis D. Lappen. “Tragically, large events like the NFC Championship football game that draw out-of-town crowds also lure sex traffickers, who prey on the most vulnerable members of our community. We must all work together to prevent these crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Authorities are urging the public to be aware of the signs someone is being held against their will:

  • They do not hold their own identity or travel documents;
  • They appear to suffer from verbal or psychological abuse designed to intimidate, degrade, or frighten;
  • They are not permitted to speak for themselves;
  • They are extremely nervous, especially if the victim’s “translator” is their trafficker; and
  • They are not allowed to move about

You can report a potential sex-trafficking incident please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-3737-888.

