BREAKING: Crews Evacuating Homes In Fishtown Due To Sinkhole
By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under:Jim Kenney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The panel that will suggest school board nominees to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney meets today for the first time. Some activists want that meeting entirely open to the public.

The mayor’s nominating panel has the job of providing him 27 names, from which he’ll appoint nine to the new local school board. Only the initial portion of the panel’s first meeting is scheduled to be open. That rankles education activist Lisa Haver.

“If the candidates don’t want their answers to be public, they don’t belong on a public board. And if the panel members don’t want their questions public, they don’t belong on the panel,” said Haver.

Deputy Mayor Jim Engler says the city is permitted under the Sunshine Act to conduct the process behind closed doors.

“Some of their work, including the interviewing of possible interested candidates, will be done in small groups or in executive session, mostly to insure the expediency of the process,” said Engler.

Engler says the city is holding seven public information sessions on the process, and that the mayor’s ultimate choices will be vetted by City Council.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch