Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant woman was injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at Ella Street and Indiana Avenue around 9 a.m.

According to police, a 21-year-old pregnant woman was shot once in her right forearm and a 34-year-old man was shot once in his right leg.

The two victims were initially transported to Episcopal Hospital, but then taken to Temple University Hospital.

They are both listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch