PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant woman was injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday morning.
Police say the shooting happened at Ella Street and Indiana Avenue around 9 a.m.
According to police, a 21-year-old pregnant woman was shot once in her right forearm and a 34-year-old man was shot once in his right leg.
The two victims were initially transported to Episcopal Hospital, but then taken to Temple University Hospital.
They are both listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.