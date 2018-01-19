PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The No. 1 Villanova Wildcats are playing some really good basketball these days.

The Wildcats are 17-1 on the season (5-1 in the Big East) and riding a four-game winning streak. Last time out on Wednesday night, they systematically dismantled Georgetown down in Washington D.C. Villanova at one point led by 44 points, eventually winning, 88-56.

Head coach Jay Wright says his team was really locked in from the start in that one.

“We were,” Wright tells KYW Newsradio. “We were really excited about the way the guys started the game. It was a 6:30 start which is a little strange. It was kind of quiet in the arena early and we were concerned about that and I thought the guys really started strong.”

As per the usual, the Wildcats utilized a balanced attack in the win over the Hoyas as six players scored in double figures with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 18 points.

The Wildcats got freshman guard Collin Gillespie back against the Hoyas. He played 15 minutes in his first game action since December 5th. He had been sidelined by a fractured bone in his hand.

“It was great to have him back because it gives us our depth back,” Wright says. “We were able to press a little bit more getting Collin back in there. He definitely wasn’t 100%, he’d only practiced two days, he was out for maybe five weeks. He did a great job for not having been able to practice, I think he’s going to be a big help to us.”

Next up for the Wildcats will be a non-conference match-up with UConn. The Huskies are 10-8 on the season.

“A very talented team,” Wright says. “Great guards and a swing man in [redshirt junior] Terry Larrier that is big enough to play up front but plays like a guard. Good size off the bench. They are a tough team, they are going to be a tough game.”

Saturday’s game up in Hartford will get underway on Saturday at noon.