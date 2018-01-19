(credit: CBS 3)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Delaware County’s new top-cop was sworn in Friday to fill out the term of prior District Attorney Jack Whelan.

Kat Copeland was born in Upper Darby, and attended Baldwin School, Bryn Mawr College and Temple Law, landing her first job in the DA’s office in 1992.

“It’s returning home. This is where I started my career as a young DA fresh out of law school,” said Copeland.

Copeland rose to deputy district attorney in 2004, then joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2011.

She and her family lived in Iran from 1973 to 1980.

“My family left a year after the revolution,” she said.

She returned to the town where she was born while her mother returned to Iran to help her father who was being held on espionage charges.

“It was a tumultuous time that we lived through and it taught me the value of peace. It taught me the value of justice and it taught me that doing the right thing was never something you compromise,” said Copeland.

Copeland was appointed by county judges to fill out Jack Whelan’s term, after he was elected common pleas court judge. The term is up in 2020, and Copeland says she hopes to run for DA in 2019.