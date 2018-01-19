BREAKING: Crews Evacuating Homes In Fishtown Due To Sinkhole
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Oreos delivered to your mailbox every month? That’s the latest monthly subscription service to hit the market.

The gift boxes are offered by Amazon and come with special Oreo flavors, an Oreo-inspired gift like a hat or mug, and they even include Oreo-inspired recipes.

A 12-month subscription costs about $240.

So for about $20 a month, your Oreos will come to you.

