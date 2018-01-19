PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Oreos delivered to your mailbox every month? That’s the latest monthly subscription service to hit the market.
Long-Lost Brothers Reunite With The Help Of Social Media
The gift boxes are offered by Amazon and come with special Oreo flavors, an Oreo-inspired gift like a hat or mug, and they even include Oreo-inspired recipes.
A 12-month subscription costs about $240.
Coke: We’ll Recycle One Can Or Bottle For Every One We Sell
So for about $20 a month, your Oreos will come to you.