By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands are boarding buses this morning, heading to Washington, D.C. for this year’s March For Life.

Among those in attendance will be Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, who is encouraged by the youth movement supporting this pro-life cause.

“Surveys demonstrate that young people have a more positive understanding of the value human life and are more opposed to abortion than people my age and even the generation or two after me,” said Chaput.

He says they march because they are committed to making things better, even if those improvements are incremental.

“It isn’t entirely dependent on the changing of laws or even the changing of everybody’s mind. If one person’s mind is changed and one person’s life is saved, that’s extraordinary,” said Chaput.

President Donald Trump is expected to address the crowd via satellite from the White House.

