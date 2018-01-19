SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CBS) – Social media is all about connecting people – and with the help of Facebook – two long-lost brothers have finally met.
Stewart Oaks of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has always known he had a younger brother, but it took decades for him to consider looking for him.
Coke: We’ll Recycle One Can Or Bottle For Every One We Sell
His family finally convinced him to jump-start the search on Facebook. He posted a picture and within 48 hours it was shared by more than 6,000 people.
And sure enough his brother saw it.
“When I first saw it, it didn’t have his eyes, it had his mouth down, and I looked at that and thought ‘I look at that every morning in the mirror when I get ready for work.'” said younger brother Mark Payne. “Almost our entire lives, we were probably no more than two miles apart from each other.”
TV Crew Attempts To Pass Fake Bomb Through Airport Security
Each brother settled in Sioux Falls to raise their own families.
Their families agree, the connection between them is undeniable.