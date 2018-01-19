Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CBS) – Social media is all about connecting people – and with the help of Facebook – two long-lost brothers have finally met.

Stewart Oaks of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has always known he had a younger brother, but it took decades for him to consider looking for him.

Coke: We’ll Recycle One Can Or Bottle For Every One We Sell 

His family finally convinced him to jump-start the search on Facebook. He posted a picture and within 48 hours it was shared by more than 6,000 people.

And sure enough his brother saw it.

“When I first saw it, it didn’t have his eyes, it had his mouth down, and I looked at that and thought ‘I look at that every morning in the mirror when I get ready for work.'” said younger brother Mark Payne. “Almost our entire lives, we were probably no more than two miles apart from each other.”

TV Crew Attempts To Pass Fake Bomb Through Airport Security

Each brother settled in Sioux Falls to raise their own families.

Their families agree, the connection between them is undeniable.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch