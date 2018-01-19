PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No matter what happens on Sunday, there will be a Kendricks playing in the Super Bowl.

When the Eagles and the Vikings play for the NFC Championship, two brothers will be on opposite sidelines. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be starting on defense for the Eagles. His brother, Eric, will be starting for the Vikings at linebacker. For Mychal, the odds of facing his brother in a championship game seemed to be astronomical.

“It’s surreal,” said Kendricks. “I really want to know the odds, so anyone out there who is a mathematician and wants to entertain themselves with this, let me know the odds because it’s crazy. It’s unreal and it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. It’s something that we will remember forever.”

It will be a happy memory for one brother and an unhappy one for another. The two have met in the regular season before, but the stakes will be much higher on Sunday. Mychal understands the brother on the winning side of this battle will have unprecedented bragging rights.

“I don’t know if he’ll ever hear the end of this,” Kendricks said. “Unless we come back to the same situation which is possible, but for whoever loses this, it’s going to be messed up.”

Both teams will be on the field for warmups prior to the game. Friends and former teammates will sometimes take time to say hello before returning to business, and that would be expected from the Kendricks Brothers under normal circumstances. However, Mychal and Eric may skip the pregame greeting with so much on the line on Sunday.

“I haven’t thought that far,” said Kendricks. “I’m going to do whatever comes natural to me whether that’s the mindset of me knowing I’ve got a game and nothing else matters, or if I see my brother and I’m like ‘Oh, brother.’ I’m not going to think about it. I’m just going to do my thing.”

The Kendrick Brothers spoke last week after the Vikings completed their miraculous finish against the Saints. There has been little communication since with both players deep in preparation for Sunday’s game. The Kendricks family will likely have mixed emotions on Sunday. Some members may decide to wear a mix of green and purple to the game. Mychal believes they’ll be dressed in his favorite football color considering their seat location.

“They’ll be sitting on the Eagles side,” Kendricks said, “We’re playing here. I guess we’ll know when we see them, but they’ll be sitting on the Eagles side.”