By Andrew Porter
eagles 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Buck said something nice about Philly!

The unpopular NFL on FOX analyst joined Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show and talked about his excitement for Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Vikings and Eagles in Philadelphia.

“I’m anxious to walk into the stadium to hear what the crowd level at an outdoor arena like that,” said Buck. “And I think it’s going to be just overwhelming. And I don’t know that Minnesota knows what it’s about to walk into, in Philadelphia. I can’t wait.”

 

The Eagles are three-point underdogs and many fans are expected to wear dog masks into the stadium.

Generald Wilson is set to perform the National Anthem, The Roots will perform at halftime, and Brian Dawkins and Wilbert Montgomery were named honorary captains.

The Linc is going to be loud on Sunday!

