PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city is decorated with support for the Birds while pep talks are being shouted by the youngest of fans.

Meet 5-year-old Anni, who’s speaking some locker room truth to help motivate the team.

As the long-awaited weekend rolled in, so did a fumble by the NFL. A tweet was sent out Friday afternoon prematurely proclaiming a Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and Vikings.

NFL Prematurely Promotes Patriots-Vikings Super Bowl LII Matchup

“Oh my god. That is so disrespectful,” one person told CBS Philly.

“It’s typical. Philadelphia is always the underdog but we like it that way,” another fan said.

One Eagles Fan said the NFL is going to be disappointed when the Birds win: “I think it’s going to be great when we do beat the Vikings so I think it’s going to be a big disappointment for the NFL.”

Anthony Woodard says, “I think Eagles are going all the way.”

“I’m very excited. I just think we’re going to do it. I have faith in Foles. I think he’s going to pull it out. He’s going to be the ‘X factor’. Trust me!” says another fan.

We did find one person who didn’t seem to mind the tweet that was quickly deleted by the NFL.

“To be honest I think that Minnesota is going to win,” said Tommy Barnes, who says he’s a Vikings fan.

Barnes is from Texas but is a Vikings fan on his first trip to Philadelphia and bracing for some heat. He’s been surprised by the hospitality.

“A couple of younger guys came up and they were in their gear and I said it’s only a game and he said I know and we just fist bumped it’s all good,” said Barnes.