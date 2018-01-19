DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Numerous cars have been broken into at residences and day care centers over the past few weeks in Delaware County.
Pennsylvania State Police say the thefts occurred in Chadds Ford and Concord and Middletown Townships.
Police say the cars being broken into at the day care centers are happening in the short time frame when parents are dropping off or picking up their chidren.
The suspects have been taking items from unlocked and unoccupied vehicles.
If anyone has any information about these thefts, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Media station at 484-840-1000.