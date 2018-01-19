CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old charged in a fatal Camden shooting that happened last week.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Camden County Police Department and the United States Marshals Service are looking for Damann Alford of Clementon. He is charged with first-degree felony murder.
Camden County Police found a 17-year-old shot and lying on the ground at the intersection of 29th and Clinton Streets around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 8.
Authorities describe Alford as a 5-foot-10 African American male, with brown eyes and black hair, and weighing around 160 pounds.
Anyone that knows Alford’s whereabouts is advised to call 911 immediately, as he is considered armed and dangerous, police say.