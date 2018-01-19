By Kim Glovas
HARRISBURG (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s senior senator is taking aim at the Republican party for the potential shutdown of the federal government.

Sen. Bob Casey says the GOP is mishandling the budget impasse.

“Republicans, running the House and the Senate, don’t seem like they could organize a one-car parade!”

Casey says there are many urgent issues that are not addressed in the spending plan sent to the Senate.

“The bill we got from House republicans doesn’t even have the unanimous support of Senate republicans, let alone Senate democrats, so it’s not a bill that can pass, in my judgement, and that’s because it has gaping holes in it.”

Casey says there is no mention of funding community health centers, veterans programs or fighting the opioid epidemic. He also says pensions for some 35,000 Pennsylvanians, including coal miners, have also been left out.

