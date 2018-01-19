PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five months after New Jersey U.S. Senator Cory Booker proposed legislation that would, in effect, legalize marijuana across the country, a companion measure has been introduced in the House. But any real action on the “Marijuana Justice Act” is still a long way off.
Two fellow Democrats from California co-sponsored the House version of Booker’s proposal.
NFL Prematurely Promotes Patriots-Vikings Super Bowl LII Matchup
He knows with Republicans in control of the White House and Congress, his plan to take marijuana off a list of federally controlled substances and allow for clearing criminal records for marijuana-based crimes is far from a slam dunk.
Booker says attitudes are changing, and many like him believe the war on drugs has unfairly targeted minority communities.
Birth Control Pills May Prevent Some Cancers, Study Finds
“I think a lot of people are aware from all over our state how unjust this has been, how people’s lives have been destroyed and I think that people are reacting against that,” said the senator.
New Jersey is considering joining the list of states allowing recreational marijuana for adults, and national polls show an overwhelming majority in support of its legalization.