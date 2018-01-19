MOUNT LAUREN, N.J. (CBS) — Local businesses are joining in on all of this Eagles excitement.

Some bakeries are showcasing Eagles-inspired treats that are soaring.

“We’re very excited because this hasn’t happened in the area in a long time,” said Millie Brubaker, a Mount Laurel schoolteacher, of the Eagles’ success so far this season.

That’s why at Victoria’s Bagel Bistro in Mount Laurel, there’s a special swirl — a green and white bagel — fired up in an oven that is firing up fans.

Bakery owner Victoria Feehan started spreading the cheer to support the Birds.

The loyalty goes both ways. The bakery caters for some Eagles employees and they gifted a personalized jersey as a thank you.

“The Eagles bagels are flying off the shelves this season,” she said.

Chris Gravante of Delran stopped by on Friday for an Eagles pride bagel.

“This is, like, the year. This is, like, the dream story right now. They’re going to win. They’re definitely going to win,” said Gravante.

Melinda Keane also stopped by the bakery and says her father, Stephen Cook, is a loyal Eagles fan and will be joining her in South Jersey to watch the game.

Down the road at L&M Bakery in Delran, owner John Kahl is trying to keep up with the demand for Eagles-themed desserts.

“People come in and buy the football donuts. We’ve been going through a lot of the Eagles cookies. It’s been great,” he said.

And all of this Eagles pride has a special power: the ability to convert former Vikings fans like Dan Hendrickson!

“Eagles fans are passionate and I like that,” said the now-Eagles fan.

The NFC Championship game kicks off Sunday at 6:40 p.m.