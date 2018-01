PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Peters is still working hard.

The 35-year-old future Hall Of Fame left tackle tore his ACL ending his season on October 23rd. Some have speculated that it may be a career-ending injury for the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Peters’ teammate, Chris Maragos — who also suffered a season ending injury — tweeted this video of JP working out.

Bird gang, we’re out here grindin! My man Jason Peters putting work in!! #NoTimeToSleep pic.twitter.com/S0sUOJYXOh — Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) January 18, 2018

Last week, Eagles veteran Darren Sproles — who also suffered a season ending ACL injury — was recorded running sprints.

Nick Foles, who replaced Carson Wentz — who, you guessed it, also suffered a season ending ACL injury — talked about how the Eagles are playing for the injured players.