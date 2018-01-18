PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Peters is still working hard.
The 35-year-old future Hall Of Fame left tackle tore his ACL ending his season on October 23rd. Some have speculated that it may be a career-ending injury for the nine-time Pro Bowler.
Peters’ teammate, Chris Maragos — who also suffered a season ending injury — tweeted this video of JP working out.
Last week, Eagles veteran Darren Sproles — who also suffered a season ending ACL injury — was recorded running sprints.
Nick Foles, who replaced Carson Wentz — who, you guessed it, also suffered a season ending ACL injury — talked about how the Eagles are playing for the injured players.
