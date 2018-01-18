By Maegan Vazquez and Jennifer Agiesta

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Two new polls released Thursday show President Donald Trump’s approval rating at 37 percent nearly one year into his presidency.

In a CBS News poll, Trump stands at 37 percent approval to 58 percent disapproval, while an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds him at 37 percent approval with 53 percent disapproval and 10 percent unsure.

According to the NPR/PBS/Marist poll, 53 percent of Americans see Trump’s first year as a failure, and 61% believed he is doing more to divide the country than unite it.

Trump receives the most praise for his handling of ISIS and the economy.

In the NPR/PBS/Marist poll, 48 percent of Americans approve how the Trump administration has handled ISIS, 44 percent say the economy has improved since Trump took office and 18 percent say it has gotten worse.

The CBS poll also finds 67 percent saying the economy is in good shape, with 71 percent of individuals within that group also saying Trump’s policies are at least partially responsible for that situation.

Aside from the economy, however, the CBS poll finds mostly negative reviews of Trump’s job so far: 53 percent overall say he’s been a “poor President,” more say he’s weakened the U.S. position in the world than strengthened it (49 percent to 32 percent), and 55 percent say that under Trump, the country has been “mostly losing” at things it tries to do.

On Trump’s first year, the NPR/PBS/Marist poll finds six in 10 saying that Trump is doing more to divide the country, with majorities saying race relations and foreign policy have gotten worse under Trump’s presidency.

The NPR/PBS/Marist poll of 1,350 U.S. adults was conducted from January 8-10, and has a margin of sampling error of 3 percentage points. The CBS poll of 1,225 US adults was conducted between January 13-16, and has a margin of sampling error of 3 percentage points.

