CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — It’s been said football fanaticism can nearly be like a religion. That doesn’t get more literal than at Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill.

The house of worship typically stands as one, but when it comes to one specific rivalry, it’s a house divided.

“The friendship is still on but the Eagles better win,” joked Assistant Rabbi Bryan Wexler, a dedicated Eagles fan.

Across the hall from his office, his colleague, Head Rabbi Micah Peltz, is perhaps the sole Minnesota Vikings fan in the building.

“You know, I feel like a stranger in a strange land this week,” Peltz said.

But Peltz, who was born and raised in Minnesota, says he has textual support for his team.

“I find a verse from the prophet Jeremiah that they were defeated by people by the North, so I’m taking that as a good sign,” he said.

Although, there are counter-prayers at work too, Wexler says.

“I just want to throw out every prayer we can for the Eagles,” he said. “Super Bowl week, we’ll read a verse in Exodus that says, ‘God bore us on eagle’s wings,’ and that must mean God is an Eagles fan.”

He adds the friendly rivalry has been a fun addition to the workday.

“There’s lots of jokes and teasing,” Wexler said.

The two friends say they’ll be watching the NFC Championship Game separately this weekend. Kickoff is at 6:40 p.m.