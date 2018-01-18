ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — You will soon be able to fly to the Big Easy from Atlantic City.
Beginning April 13, Spirit Airlines is offering non-stop flights to New Orleans from the Atlantic City International Airport.
Starbucks Has A Secret Harry Potter Menu
“With this new service to New Orleans, we know more travelers will take advantage of New Jersey’s most convenient airport, whether it’s a spontaneous trip with friends or the ultimate family vacation,” said Mark Kopczak, the vice president of network planning at Spirit.
“We are excited Spirit Airlines is adding nonstop service between Atlantic City and New Orleans, a premier destination known for its culture, cuisine, jazz music, and Mardi Gras,” said Tim Kroll, the airport’s director. “This year-round route is another result of the strong partnership between Spirit Airlines and the Atlantic City International Airport. Together, we are dedicated to promoting the convenience of our facility.”
‘It’s No Joke Down In Philly’: Minnesota Travel Agents Warn Vikings Fans About Philadelphia
The airline will operate four flights a week between Atlantic City and New Orleans.