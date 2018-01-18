By Molly Daly
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Molly Daly, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s offering a special discounted round-trip pass for fans planning to take the Broad Street Line to the NFC Championship game, and is adding more than a dozen extra subway trains to the schedule.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch says the tap-and-go pass, which goes on sale Friday, costs four dollars – the same as a two-pack of tokens.

“Have your pre-paid ticket beforehand, and then you use it twice and throw it away after that. We think a lot of people are going to see this as a good option to get down to the game on Sunday,” said Busch.

And starting at 3:35 that afternoon, “We’ve added a total of 14 Sports Express trips to the Broad Street Line, that run before the game.”

And afterward, “We have extra trains waiting for people to get them on the return trip home from AT&T Station.”

To plan your trip, visit SEPTA.org

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch