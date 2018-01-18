PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s offering a special discounted round-trip pass for fans planning to take the Broad Street Line to the NFC Championship game, and is adding more than a dozen extra subway trains to the schedule.
SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch says the tap-and-go pass, which goes on sale Friday, costs four dollars – the same as a two-pack of tokens.
“Have your pre-paid ticket beforehand, and then you use it twice and throw it away after that. We think a lot of people are going to see this as a good option to get down to the game on Sunday,” said Busch.
And starting at 3:35 that afternoon, “We’ve added a total of 14 Sports Express trips to the Broad Street Line, that run before the game.”
And afterward, “We have extra trains waiting for people to get them on the return trip home from AT&T Station.”
To plan your trip, visit SEPTA.org