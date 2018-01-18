PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ray Didinger is having his second-best Eagles season ever, in terms of picking the games. He’s been right on 15 out of 17 games, and he’s perfect in picking home Eagles games.

On Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show, the Hall Of Fame analyst made his selection for this Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Vikings and Eagles.

“I think the Eagles are going to beat them,” he said.

“WE DID IT! WE DID IT!” Angelo Cataldi exclaimed.

“Game is over,” Al Morganti joked.

Ray Didinger picks the Birds, in a low scoring, tough football game.

These two teams enter the game with the NFL’s top two rushing defenses and Vegas set the over/under 38.5, expecting a low-scoring game. Didinger agrees.

“I think it’s gonna be a tough game,” Didinger explained. “I think that — I don’t know what over/under is on this game — but I would take the under. The Vikings defense is really legit, they’re very good. It’s going to be hard to move the ball against. But, on the other side, the Eagles defense has been very good all year and they have been outstanding at home. So I think it’s going to come down to a defensive game. I think it’s going to come down to a game where you can’t make mistakes, but you’re going to have to force the other team to make some.”

Last week in the divisional round against the Falcons, the Eagles were -2 in the turnover margin, but still won the game. That’s rare, Didinger explained.

“Since 1990 when we went to the current playoff format, there have been 160 games where a team was -2 giveaway, takeaway or worse,” he said. “Out of those games, the record — for teams to win — was 15 wins and 145 losses.”