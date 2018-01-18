PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With the winter Olympic on the near horizon even recreational skiers are getting the urge to take a racing challenge. KYW’s Jay Lloyd reports you can do it every winter weekend.
The sound of amateur racing is as close as the Poconos. Shawnee Mountain GM Jim Tust keeps a course groomed every Saturday and Sunday. It’s set so that even upper novices and intermediates can negotiate the gates. And if you want a lesson before taking the challenge, head for the ski school. The Shawnee racing weekends are part of a national program that lets you compete against distant skiers for a chance at national glory. This family friendly mountain can boast of a few national champs on the board. Also check out adult and youth racing at Blue Mountain – youth racing at Jack Frost, Camelback and Elk. Watch the Olympics and get in the gates.