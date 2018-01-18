TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — A Republican leader in the New Jersey legislature plans to hit the road, literally, to push the party’s agenda and question the priorities put forward by Democrat Governor Phil Murphy.
Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick calls it the “Rally the Reasonable” tour. He insists he wants to work with Governor Murphy, but wonders just how the state will pay for all the increased spending for education, state pensions, public transit and more.
“Where are we going to get the $5-7 billion in revenue when we know that most of the budget is fixed expenses that we can’t change?” Bramnick (R-Union County) told KYW Newsradio.
Murphy’s number is far lower, like $1.5 billion. But revenue specifics have been lacking.
Bramnick wants to not just promote the GOP agenda, but present the party in a better light. He insists President Trump is not in charge of the New Jersey Republican Party, nor does he speak or tweet for them.
“He is not the leader of the Republican Party in New Jersey. We are,” Bramnick added. “We’re responsible for the policies that the Republicans in New Jersey want to put forward.”
Bramnick expects to release specifics about the tour sometime next week.