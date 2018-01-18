PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins welcomed his second daughter earlier this week.
Jenkins posted a picture on Instagram Thursday.
His wife, Marissa gave birth to their second daughter Selah Nola.
In the post, Malcolm wrote, “Every time I think of raising two daughters, I feel excited, afraid, responsible, helpless, and extremely blessed all at the same time.”
During a press conference, Jenkins said he’s focused on Sunday’s NFC Championship game.
“Spent two nights at the hospital, but my family is home now, so—it’s been a good week for me, hopefully, it ends well, too,” said Jenkins at the Nova Care Complex. “Obviously this is an exciting time for not only me but my family, but we have a lot of work to do this week. So now that everybody is home my focus is on the game.”