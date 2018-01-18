BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) —The printing machines at Logo Wearhouse in Broomall are working nonstop, cranking out thousands of Lane Johnson’s Eagles underdog t-shirts.
The “Home Dogs Gonna Eat” are in high demand after the offensive lineman donned a rubber German shepherd mask after last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. The t-shirt logo is in reference to the team’s underdog status in the upcoming NFC Championship Game.
“We were thinking maybe 3, 4, 500 shirts and now we’re over 6,000 in just a few days,” Johnson’s manager Houston Tuminello said.
Tuminello began working with Logo Wearhouse, the company responsible for Johnson’s clothing line.
“These machines can crank out up to 2,000 shirts a day; we’re at optimum now,” Scott Soffen of Logo Wearhouse said.
Johnson spoke about the brisk t-shirt sales, saying all proceeds will benefit the fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
The shirts are selling for $18 on Johnson’s website and the goal is to fill the stadium with people wearing the t-shirts, helping to fuel a win and a new t-shirt logo.