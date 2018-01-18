PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official like a referee with a whistle. Philadelphia 76ers center and social media juggernaut Joel Embiid is a starter for his first-ever NBA All-Star Game appearance.
The big man who has taken the NBA and internet by storm will grace the floor and represent the Eastern Conference alongside team captain LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics.
The East till take on the Western Conference squad comprised of team captain Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Embiid is the first Sixer to make the All-Star Game since Andre Iguodala in 2012.
The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will be played on February 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.