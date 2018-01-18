PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say two suspects are in custody following a stolen car pursuit that ended in South Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.
Officials tell CBS3 that Chester Township police were tracking a stolen vehicle when a pursuit ensued.
Officers followed the suspect into South Philadelphia where the chase ended at East Oregon Avenue and South Columbus Boulevard. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was involved in an accident during the pursuit.
Two suspects have been taken into custody.
The trooper was taken to Taylor Hospital for precautionary reasons.