PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say two suspects are in custody following a stolen car pursuit that ended in South Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Officials tell CBS3 that Chester Township police were tracking a stolen vehicle when a pursuit ensued.

Officers followed the suspect into South Philadelphia where the chase ended at East Oregon Avenue and South Columbus Boulevard. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was involved in an accident during the pursuit.

Two suspects have been taken into custody.

The trooper was taken to Taylor Hospital for precautionary reasons.

