By Nicole Brewer
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Online or off, it grates on people’s nerves. Yet, many are guilty themselves. We’re talking about the humble brag: Bragging masked by a complaint or humility.

Take this iconic tweet by Joe Jonas: “Totally walked down the wrong escalator at the airport from the flashes of cameras… go me.”

“Wants people to know he’s really popular, but doesn’t want to say, “look how popular I am,” said Phil Galier of South Philadelphia.

Mental, Physical Health Benefits To Being A Dog Walker

It’s not just Joe! In a study recently published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Harvard researchers found seventy percent of participants could recall a humblebrag they heard recently.

Despite its prevalence, humble braggers were viewed as less likable, even less competent in the workplace.

In fact, most preferred complaining or straight up self-promotion because at least it was honest.

For more on the study, CLICK HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch