PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Online or off, it grates on people’s nerves. Yet, many are guilty themselves. We’re talking about the humble brag: Bragging masked by a complaint or humility.
Take this iconic tweet by Joe Jonas: “Totally walked down the wrong escalator at the airport from the flashes of cameras… go me.”
“Wants people to know he’s really popular, but doesn’t want to say, “look how popular I am,” said Phil Galier of South Philadelphia.
Mental, Physical Health Benefits To Being A Dog Walker
It’s not just Joe! In a study recently published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Harvard researchers found seventy percent of participants could recall a humblebrag they heard recently.
Despite its prevalence, humble braggers were viewed as less likable, even less competent in the workplace.
In fact, most preferred complaining or straight up self-promotion because at least it was honest.
For more on the study, CLICK HERE.