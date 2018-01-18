PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here come the awards.
Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman has been voted executive of the year by the Pro Football Writers’ Association.
Just last July, Roseman was ranked worst GM in the NFL by the Sporting News‘ Vinnie Iyer.
This offseason, Roseman made a slew of impressive signings from Alshon Jeffery to Chris Long. He drafted key players like Derek Barnett, Sidney Jones, and Mack Hollins. Most recently, Roseman acquired running back Jay Ajayi during a trade deadline deal from the Dolphins.
The Eagles went from 7-9 last year to 13-3 this year, despite losing Carson Wentz, Darren Sproles, Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, and Chris Maragos for the season.
The Pro Football Writers’ Association voted Rams head coach Sean McVay over Doug Pederson for coach of the year.